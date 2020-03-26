Contrasting DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) & LONMIN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:LNMIY)

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) and LONMIN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:LNMIY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DAIWA SEC GRP I/S and LONMIN PLC/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAIWA SEC GRP I/S $6.50 billion 1.03 $580.13 million N/A N/A LONMIN PLC/S $1.35 billion 0.18 $42.00 million N/A N/A

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S has higher revenue and earnings than LONMIN PLC/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DAIWA SEC GRP I/S and LONMIN PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAIWA SEC GRP I/S 0 0 0 0 N/A LONMIN PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of DAIWA SEC GRP I/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LONMIN PLC/S has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DAIWA SEC GRP I/S and LONMIN PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAIWA SEC GRP I/S 9.00% 3.46% 0.19% LONMIN PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S beats LONMIN PLC/S on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DAIWA SEC GRP I/S

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance. The Retail segment offers online and telephone-based securities-related services through a network of 154 branches and sales offices, as well as non-face-to-face channels comprising the Internet and call centers. The wholesale segment provides sales and trading services of equities, bonds, foreign exchange, and derivative products to customers, including institutional investors and corporations; and underwriting services for equities and bonds, initial public offerings, and merger and acquisition advisory services. The Asset Management segment establishes and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; offers investment advisory services to pension funds and other institutional investors; and manages assets. The Investment segment is involved in venture, private equity, corporate loan, and energy investment activities. The company also provides research and consulting, information systems, banking, and other support services, as well as investment management, and advisory and agency services; and lends and borrows real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About LONMIN PLC/S

Lonmin Plc explores, mines, refines, and markets platinum group metals in South Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and gold, as well as chrome, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship property is the Marikana mine located on the Western Limb of the Bushveld igneous complex in South Africa. In addition, the company holds 100% interest in Pandora mine. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Melrose North, South Africa.

