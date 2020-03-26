Contrasting Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Facebook and Zoom Video Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Facebook $70.70 billion 6.41 $18.49 billion $6.43 24.71 Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 61.92 $21.75 million $0.09 1,549.90

Facebook has higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Video Communications. Facebook is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Facebook shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Facebook shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Facebook and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Facebook 26.15% 19.97% 15.27% Zoom Video Communications 3.73% 3.30% 2.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Facebook and Zoom Video Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Facebook 2 1 45 0 2.90 Zoom Video Communications 2 14 8 0 2.25

Facebook currently has a consensus price target of $242.20, indicating a potential upside of 52.45%. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus price target of $98.78, indicating a potential downside of 29.19%. Given Facebook’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Facebook is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Summary

Facebook beats Zoom Video Communications on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Oculus, a hardware, software, and developer ecosystem, which allows people to come together and connect with each other through its Oculus virtual reality products. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 1.52 billion daily active users. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

