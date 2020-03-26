Contrasting MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) and Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (NASDAQ:CNRFF)

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) and Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MMA Capital and Consorcio Ara SAB de CV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMA Capital $58.17 million 2.30 $100.98 million N/A N/A Consorcio Ara SAB de CV $427.52 million 0.72 $42.93 million N/A N/A

MMA Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Consorcio Ara SAB de CV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of MMA Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MMA Capital and Consorcio Ara SAB de CV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

MMA Capital has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consorcio Ara SAB de CV has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MMA Capital and Consorcio Ara SAB de CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMA Capital 173.57% 61.73% 26.20% Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 9.70% 5.84% 3.73%

Summary

MMA Capital beats Consorcio Ara SAB de CV on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Consorcio Ara SAB de CV

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, constructs, and markets entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It markets commercial and industrial developments; and rents mini-supermarkets under operating leases. The company also purchases and sells land; provides supplier services; and develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2017, it had a land bank of approximately 35.2 million square meters, as well as operated 6 shopping malls. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

