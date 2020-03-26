Contrasting Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oportun Financial and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83 Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus price target of $21.92, indicating a potential upside of 84.95%. Jiayin Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 551.34%. Given Jiayin Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oportun Financial and Jiayin Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.53 $61.60 million $1.12 10.58 Jiayin Group $419.16 million 0.33 $88.98 million $0.44 5.93

Jiayin Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oportun Financial. Jiayin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oportun Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Jiayin Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

