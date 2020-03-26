Contrasting Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) & Seacoast Commerce Banc (NASDAQ:SCBH)

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) and Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and Seacoast Commerce Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Seacoast Commerce Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Premier Financial Bancorp and Seacoast Commerce Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial Bancorp $85.91 million 2.29 $24.20 million N/A N/A Seacoast Commerce Banc $73.59 million 1.54 $14.59 million N/A N/A

Premier Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Seacoast Commerce Banc.

Risk and Volatility

Premier Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Commerce Banc has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Seacoast Commerce Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Premier Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Seacoast Commerce Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Premier Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Premier Financial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial Bancorp and Seacoast Commerce Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial Bancorp 28.16% 10.36% 1.40% Seacoast Commerce Banc N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Premier Financial Bancorp beats Seacoast Commerce Banc on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The bank offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The bank offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. It offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, it has an asset value of 1.7 million USD. The bank has generated a net income of 20,168 USD in December 31, 2017. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises various loans and lines of credit, as well as small business administration financing. It also provides cash management, remote deposit capture, and lockbox processing services; online banking services; and wire transfers, cashier's checks, ATM and mail banking services, and safe deposit boxes. In addition, the company offers property management and homeowner association banking solutions, such as analysis banking, reserve investment accounts, deposit account services, online cash management, remittance and coupon processing, online ACH and credit card payment systems, data file preparation and integration, loans for associations, and electronic delivery services, as well as exchange services. It operates two full service branches in Chula Vista and San Diego, California under the Seacoast Commerce Bank name. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

