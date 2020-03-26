Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) will post $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23. Cooper Companies posted earnings of $2.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $13.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.24 to $14.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from to in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.75.

In other news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COO opened at $256.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.90. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

