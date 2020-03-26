Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) will post $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23. Cooper Companies posted earnings of $2.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $13.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.24 to $14.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from to in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.75.

In other news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COO opened at $256.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.90. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply