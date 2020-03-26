CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) and The Competition Financial Comparison

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE: CTK) is one of 77 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CooTek (Cayman) to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

5.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million -$36.85 million -576.00 CooTek (Cayman) Competitors $1.24 billion $74.92 million -27.57

CooTek (Cayman)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman). CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CooTek (Cayman) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 3 1 0 2.25 CooTek (Cayman) Competitors 732 2730 3766 200 2.46

CooTek (Cayman) presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 36.48%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman)’s peers have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -20.71% -62.75% -36.19% CooTek (Cayman) Competitors -19.74% -2,415.12% -6.43%

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) peers beat CooTek (Cayman) on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.