CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTK. ValuEngine lowered shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CooTek (Cayman) from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NYSE:CTK opened at $6.70 on Thursday. CooTek has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $378.45 million, a PE ratio of -670.00 and a beta of 0.62.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. Equities analysts expect that CooTek will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,577,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,757,000. CooTek (Cayman) accounts for about 1.0% of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd owned 4.05% of CooTek (Cayman) as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

