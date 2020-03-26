Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPA shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Copa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Copa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,147,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,211,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,554,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,039,000 after buying an additional 293,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,456,000 after buying an additional 236,833 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Copa by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 823,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,013,000 after buying an additional 27,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,638,000 after buying an additional 61,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,955. Copa has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $116.88. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copa will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

