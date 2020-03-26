Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Nomura

Stock analysts at Nomura began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRBP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $344.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.79. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 227.79% and a negative net margin of 197.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Barbara White acquired 15,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $59,614.92. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 58,547 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. 47.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.