CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $170,371.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 1,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,191.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mairs & Power INC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,851,000 after buying an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,377,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 406,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,530,000 after purchasing an additional 154,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $105.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,526. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $123.68. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

