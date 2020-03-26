Cormark Comments on Alaris Royalty Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Alaris Royalty in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.97.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC downgraded Alaris Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alaris Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.71.

AD opened at C$7.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. Alaris Royalty has a 1-year low of C$5.83 and a 1-year high of C$23.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is an increase from Alaris Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.37%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

