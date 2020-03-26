Cormark Comments on Lundin Gold Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

LUG has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$8.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.21. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.02 and a 12 month high of C$13.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32.

In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total value of C$787,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,214,247.50. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 216,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total transaction of C$1,818,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,404,951.92.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.