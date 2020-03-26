Cormark Comments on Westaim Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (CVE:WED)

Westaim Corp (CVE:WED) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westaim in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Westaim’s FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Shares of WED opened at C$1.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.46. Westaim has a fifty-two week low of C$1.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.92. The firm has a market cap of $213.35 million and a P/E ratio of 9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 44.02 and a current ratio of 44.04.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

