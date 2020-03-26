Cormark Cuts Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) Price Target to C$4.50

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) had its target price decreased by analysts at Cormark from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 128.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their target price on Macro Enterprises from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Macro Enterprises alerts:

Shares of MCR traded up C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,693. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.68. Macro Enterprises has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$4.47. The company has a market cap of $63.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Macro Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macro Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.