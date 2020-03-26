Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,484,900 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the February 27th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,027,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.73. 1,901,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $171,829.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,924.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,202 shares of company stock worth $3,699,766. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $36,914,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,507,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 293,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after buying an additional 235,943 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after buying an additional 232,472 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,949,000 after acquiring an additional 223,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

