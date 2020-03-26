Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.42.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.61. 2,682,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.