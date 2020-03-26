Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Nomura in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $310.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.42.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $11.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,123,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,353. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

