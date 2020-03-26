Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receiving Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Costco Wholesale earned a coverage optimism score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Costco Wholesale’s analysis:

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $11.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $292.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,462,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.42.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

