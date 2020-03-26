Counterparty Market Cap Hits $3.25 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00018327 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Zaif, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. Counterparty has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $1,657.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Counterparty has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,787.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.45 or 0.03410142 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00642853 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006638 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,355 coins. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

