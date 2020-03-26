CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Short Interest Down 56.5% in March

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the February 27th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Larry Timlick sold 11,000 shares of CounterPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.99% of CounterPath worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPAH stock remained flat at $$2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,517. CounterPath has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.46.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 119.30%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

