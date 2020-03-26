Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,179,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,990 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.85% of Cousins Properties worth $172,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.