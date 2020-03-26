Covington Capital Management Buys 21,000 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 87,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $348.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.68.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. Analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.50%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

In related news, COO Rajneesh Vig bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Wruble bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $249,175 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered BlackRock TCP Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

