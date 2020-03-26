Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Cowen worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 670.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 258,082 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 139,124 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the third quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 166,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 89,019 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 93.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,762.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,706.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $343,000. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

COWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

COWN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. 33,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,318. The company has a market cap of $227.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cowen Inc has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Cowen had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $281.14 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cowen Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 7.24%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

