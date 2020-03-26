CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 129.1% from the February 27th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CPSH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. 9,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,186. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

