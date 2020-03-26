Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth about $696,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

CBRL opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.36 and a 200 day moving average of $151.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.