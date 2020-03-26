Craig Baker Purchases 60,000 Shares of PTB Group Ltd. (ASX:PTB) Stock

PTB Group Ltd. (ASX:PTB) insider Craig Baker bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$21,600.00 ($15,319.15).

ASX PTB traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting A$0.39 ($0.27). The company had a trading volume of 219,205 shares. PTB Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of A$0.43 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of A$0.95 ($0.67). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. PTB Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About PTB Group

PTB Group Limited engages in aviation business in Australia/PNG/New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Europe. It operates through four segments: PTB, PT USA, PT Leasing, and IAP. The company repairs, overhauls, sells, hires, rents, and leases Pratt & Whitney PT6A and Honeywell TPE331 turbine engines; maintains related engines under contract; and trades in aircraft, jet aircraft engines, airframes, and related parts.

