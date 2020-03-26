Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.00.

Several research firms recently commented on BAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Comerica Bank raised its position in Credicorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Credicorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Credicorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 10,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $121.24 and a fifty-two week high of $246.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $8.4998 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.08%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

