Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 12,676 Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.61. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $210.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.27). Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

ASR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

