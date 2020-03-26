Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Medpace worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 250,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after buying an additional 198,922 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $5,921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 181.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 36,394 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $109.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

