Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of ExlService worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 100.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,824,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 681.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 34,885 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $18,032.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 6,759 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $479,213.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,464,069.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,619. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $86.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

ExlService stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

