Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,903 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,896,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,189,000 after purchasing an additional 130,779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,572,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,423,000 after purchasing an additional 165,217 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 273,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BOKF. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.71.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.84. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

