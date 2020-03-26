Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,926 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of City worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of City by 16,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of City during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

In other news, Director Diane W. Strong-Treister bought 700 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.50 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $61,888.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHCO. Stephens began coverage on shares of City in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of City from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

CHCO opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $986.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. City Holding has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.02.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 million. City had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.