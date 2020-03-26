Credit Suisse AG Buys 19,563 Shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Workiva worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 38.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Workiva by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Workiva by 6.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Workiva Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on WK. ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $52,566.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,032.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

