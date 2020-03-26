Credit Suisse AG Buys 34,834 Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 110.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,834 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Model N worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Model N by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,728 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 538,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 213,089 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,710,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 66,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $78,512.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,134,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 7,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $257,237.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,506,990.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $355,073 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MODN opened at $21.95 on Thursday. Model N Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Model N Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.