Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,964 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Covetrus worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,580,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,133,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after buying an additional 262,803 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 886.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 593,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 533,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVET shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. Covetrus Inc has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $33.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.29 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Covetrus Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.