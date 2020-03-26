Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Descartes Systems Group worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

