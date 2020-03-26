Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of SPX Flow worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Flow in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SPX Flow in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $37,386.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,037.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,183 shares of company stock worth $856,736. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. SPX Flow Inc has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $818.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.09.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FLOW shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

