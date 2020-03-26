Credit Suisse AG Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 314.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Schneider National worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,086,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,340,000 after acquiring an additional 903,144 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 5,485.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Schneider National by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $6,176,000. 24.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNDR. Cowen began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.58.

Shares of SNDR opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Schneider National Inc has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

