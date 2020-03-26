Credit Suisse AG Has $2.39 Million Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 379,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPBI opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

PPBI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

