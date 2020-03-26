Credit Suisse AG Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116,485 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 332.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 404,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 311,201 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,306.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 246,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $473,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $512,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

