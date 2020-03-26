Credit Suisse AG Has $2.50 Million Position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,046 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of ViaSat worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ViaSat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViaSat in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ViaSat by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ViaSat by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ViaSat by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ViaSat stock opened at $38.40 on Thursday. ViaSat, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $97.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViaSat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

In other news, COO Richard A. Baldridge bought 27,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

