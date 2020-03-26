Credit Suisse AG Has $2.51 Million Position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 102.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Knoll worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Knoll in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Knoll by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Knoll by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Knoll in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Knoll by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,057,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Sidoti downgraded Knoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra downgraded Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Knoll has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

KNL stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $450.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.67. Knoll Inc has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $371.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Knoll’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

