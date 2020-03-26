Credit Suisse AG Purchases 25,039 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,039 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of United Community Banks worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Hovde Group downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

