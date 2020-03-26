Credit Suisse AG Purchases 26,066 Shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,611 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,066 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of First Bancorp worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

First Bancorp stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $973.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

