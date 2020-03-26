Credit Suisse AG Purchases 5,235 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Rogers worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Rogers by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Rogers in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROG. B. Riley decreased their price target on Rogers from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

ROG opened at $89.99 on Thursday. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $206.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day moving average of $127.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

