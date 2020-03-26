Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 133.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,005 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of United States Cellular worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $3,195,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

USM opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.10. United States Cellular Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.65.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USM shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

