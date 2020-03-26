Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Down 73.3% in March

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the February 27th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $98,808.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the fourth quarter worth $6,424,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the third quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 427,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,210. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

