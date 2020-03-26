Credit Suisse Group Lowers Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target to $127.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

NYSE UI opened at $137.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $107.22 and a 1-year high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.94 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 592.27% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $58,117,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

