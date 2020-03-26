Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the February 27th total of 175,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 899,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 44,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of DHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,625. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.